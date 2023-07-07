FIFTY FIFTY drops official soundtrack Barbie Dreams with Kaliii for Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie

Barbie Dreams is out in the world. The highly anticipated K-pop collaboration track between girl group FIFTY FIFTY and singer Kaliii was released on July 7 via streaming platforms as audio. The official soundtrack for the upcoming Greta Gerwig film Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, and more.

FIFTY FIFTY and Kaliii’s Barbie Dreams

The song which will be a part of ‘Barbie The Album’, was looked forward to for a long time thanks to it being FIFTY FIFTY’s first collab and international project for an OST. Barbie Dreams features a sampling of Together Again by Janet Jackson. And while the opinion on the use of the sample received mixed reviews from netizens, many have simply enjoyed the moment. The very on brand sound of the track, fitting with the Barbie vibes makes it a perfect fit for the upcoming Warner Bros film. FIFTY FIFTY and Kaliii have painted the world pink with a hint of sparkles and stars, going with the movie’s vibes perfectly well.

While many have expressed how sad they were that they were “robbed” of a music video starring the FIFTY FIFTY members, the release is being celebrated by many for Aran, Keena, Saena, and Sio’s vocals alongside Kaliii. It is known that though initially planned to be accompanied by a music video, the plan was cancelled after the ongoing trial between FIFTY FIFTY, producer Ahn Sung Il, and their agency ATTRAKT.

FIFTY FIFTY’s legal dispute with agency

The group filed for an injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with their management label ATTRAKT on June 19. Just a day ago it was revealed that following the first hearing on July 5, the company has stated that they would like an opportunity to be able to contact the members properly. On the other hand, the four members have reportedly claimed a lack of settlement records, a lack of resources for appropriate management, and violation of health care guidelines, as their reasons for filing for suspension. Meanwhile, there have been reports of the FIFTY FIFTY members registering the trademarks for the group’s name in Korean as well as their stage names. The same was not known to ATTRAKT as per their representative’s statement.

