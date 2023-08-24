FIFTY FIFTY: Korean investigative show Unanswered Questions apologises after airing controversial episode

SBS' investigative show Unanswered Questions has become the center of attention due to its latest episode, which delved into the legal battle between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT. The episode drew attention after a letter was released by the members of FIFTY FIFTY, breaking their silence on the matter. Additionally, an enticing teaser involving the members' families intrigued many K-Pop enthusiasts, leading them to eagerly watch for further insights.

The show had previously enjoyed a strong reputation for its ability to uncover hidden truths, earning it respect from the general public. However, the episode featuring FIFTY FIFTY has triggered a wave of backlash. Critics argue that the episode suffered from inadequate research and displayed a noticeable bias in its reporting of the situation.

In response to the uproar, the show has issued an apologetic statement explaining their perspective.

The episode aired on August 19th, and it has resulted in divided opinions among viewers regarding the recent coverage of FIFTY FIFTY's ongoing legal dispute by the SBS program. This division is especially prominent among both domestic and international audiences. On various social media platforms, netizens continue to express their views, pointing out what they perceive as the episode's shortcomings. These criticisms include the episode's alleged emphasis on the emotional aspects involving the members and parents of FIFTY FIFTY, as well as an underlying bias in favor of the group.

During the episode, FIFTY FIFTY was also compared to several other well-known K-pop groups such as BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans. This aspect of the episode was deemed unnecessary by many fans. As a result, a significant number of viewers believed that the show, in its attempt to defend FIFTY FIFTY, ended up showing disrespect towards other K-Pop artists without valid reasons.

The Korean media outlet Dispatch has brought attention to the claims made by unidentified staff members and interviewees featured on 'Unanswered Questions', expressing their disapproval. The media outlet carefully examined segments from the episode and subjected them to analysis, highlighting elements that viewers perceived as biased or skewed within the show. Dispatch went on to publish a comprehensive article, delving into the discrepancies they identified in the original content of the show and the segments that, in their view, either remained unanswered or were inaccurately presented.

Amid all the backlash and controversy garnered by the episode titled “Billboard and Girl Groups: Who Broke Their Wings?”, the show has issued an official statement regarding the episode to address the situation at hand.

In their statement, they explained that the episode aired on August 19th, titled “Unanswered Questions: Billboard and Girl Group,” was produced with the intention of examining what the K-Pop industry requires to continue progressing, using the FIFTY FIFTY case as a focal point. They acknowledged the unintended impact of causing distress to numerous individuals working in the K-pop industry and the fans who cherish K-pop. It was not the production team's initial intent to evoke such sentiments. Furthermore, they revealed that their approach had drawn criticism from both the Korea Management Union and the Korean Celebrity Production Union.

The program's stance was clarified as impartial, without siding with any particular party among the stakeholders. In response to the ongoing controversies, They provided assurance that they would rectify the inadequately investigated areas in subsequent episodes by conducting further thorough investigations.

In conclusion, the statement conveyed appreciation to the viewers for their keen interest in “Unanswered Questions.” The show pledged to reciprocate this support by delving into more comprehensive investigations as a token of gratitude.

