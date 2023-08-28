FIFTY FIFTY members lose lawsuit against ATTRAKT; group’s legal team to appeal judge’s decision? Find out

On August 28, it was confirmed by a South Korean media outlet that FIFTY FIFTY has lost the lawsuit against ATTRAKT over their exclusive contract. The judge has dismissed FIFTY FIFTY’s case saying that it is difficult to conclude that there was a violation of contracts over not providing financial statements or maintaining the health of the members in a detailed manner. Seeing this, the legal team of the group, Barun, said that they are currently in discussion with the members over appealing the judge’s decision.

FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT’s legal battle:

The legal battle began on June 28, when FIFTY FIFTY’s legal representative said that the members were filing an application for injunction to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. This came after ATTRAKT, who had claimed that ‘external forces were trying to buy out the group’. They also said that they had confirmed that an external force was involved in trying to entice the Cupid singers from violating the terms from their exclusive contract. Since then, there has been months of accusations being thrown around by the group, their family members and ATTRAKT’s CEO as well as the surrounding team that was in charge of said group.

FIFTY FIFTY’s accusations:

It was obvious that FIFTY FIFTY was on a journey to make sure that they can sever all ties with ATTRAKT and the CEO. The members said that their reason for the injunction is the company’s continuous selfish decisions, causing a relationship built on mistrust. They talked about many instances where their dues were not paid or they were not treated well by their managing team. There were discussions between the parents of the members and the legal team of the company but there was no middle ground that would suffice both the parties, leading to a long trial and many public accusations. Eventually, the court has drawn a conclusion to the lawsuit and now the group is still in contract with ATTRAKT but they have said that they are thinking about making an appeal over the judge’s decision. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation or statements from either parties regarding the future of the artists in the company.

