FIFTY FIFTY members revealed to have registered group name, Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena’s trademarks

FIFTY FIFTY is in a legal battle against their agency ATTRAKT, filed for the suspension of their exclusive contracts claiming lack of settlement data, violation of healthcare obligations, mismanagement, and more. Following the first hearing where the agency asked to reconcile with the members, it was revealed that the four K-pop artists who form FIFTY FIFTY have registered the trademarks for the group name as well as the members’ stage names.

Alongside registering the name of the group, the members’ own names were also registered for a trademark. Aran (Jung Eun Ah), Kina (Song Ja Kyung), Saena (Jung Se Hyun), and Sio (Jung Ji Ho), were registered on June 19 with the trademarks rights association. The Korean Intellectual Property Office saw the registration of FIFTY FIFTY (the group name in English) coming from the agency on June 15, and which is said to be pending at the moment. However, 4 days later the group members applied for the registration of ‘피프티 피프티’ (the group name in Korean) alongside their own stage names. It is to be noted that this registration by the Cupid hitmakers is on the same day as their application to suspend contracts with ATTRAKT.

However, as the news of this was let out in the world, a quote from the agency’s side says that they had no idea about the members applying for the registration and that they had only learned about it through the means of the articles.

The K-pop girl group debuted last year with their album THE FIFTY. However, it was the release of their single Cupid which launched them to international fame, grabbing high ranks on global music charts including Billboard. Breaking some longtime records, FIFTY FIFTY was landing impressive brand deals and building their career when they stopped promotions. It was belatedly revealed that the break was taken for the recovery of member Aran who underwent surgery and the rest of the group’s members. Since then, a dispute between their agency, producer Ahn Sung Il, and the four members has resulted in the halting of all schedules including their appearance at KCON LA.

