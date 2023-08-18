FIFTY FIFTY members share a handwritten letter to fans; Press criminal charges against ATTRAKT‘s CEO

FIFTY FIFTY members penned down a letter explaining their situation amidst the legal battle with their agency ATTRAKT. The letter was posted on an Instagram account under fifi_fifi118 along with the caption, “Hello. We are Keena, Saena, Sio, and Aran of FIFTY FIFTY. We ask for your understanding of our situation in the following statement. Thank you”. The letter addresses the stress that has been caused to fans and apologizes for the same.

FIFTY FIFTY posts a handwritten letter

FIFTY FIFTY, in their letter, apologizes to their fans and attempts to explain their position in the current situation. The group also calls out the false information and claims that are being circulated in the media and assures fans to reveal the real truth of the situation. They express their gratitude for receiving unwavering support and encouragement from fans and people who are helping them in the situation. FIFTY FIFTY reveals that the reason they filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with their agency ATTRAKT was to protect their music. They decided to take the legal route to resolve the situation and bring out the transparent truth of the situation. They wish to work as sincere artists in an environment full of trust and promise fans that they will do their best to come back in good shape.

What happened between ATTRAKT and FIFTY FIFTY?

FIFTY FIFTY made their debut on November 28, 2022, with The Fifty under ATTRAKT. The rookie girl group took the world by storm when they made their first comeback with Cupid in March 2023. The song went on to break and create many new records and achievements for the rookie girl group. Soon after riding on the success of the song in June 2023, the group filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. The agency claimed that the members were persuaded by a third party to violate the terms of their contract. The court recommended to mediate between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT but the group denied stating they had no intention to do the same. The group also filed a criminal complaint against ATTRAKT’s CEO Jeon Hong Joon for breach of trust.

Recently, FIFTY FIFTY released a new version of Cupid featuring the famous pop singer Sabrina Carpenter. The group also released Barbie Dreams featuring Kaliii for the official Barbie The Album.

