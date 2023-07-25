FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and more: VOTE for the Breakout Hoobae of the Year award

With new K-pop debuts taking centre charge across the music industry, building up their own levels of fame, The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has announced one of its most awaited categories of nominations, for the Breakout Hoobae of the Year award.

The HallyuTalk Awards 2’s Breakout Hoobae of the Year nominations

Entering the world of K-pop as the hoobaes, these new debuts have created a ball game of their own with powerful releases that have taken the world by storm. Not only unique concepts but well-executed marketing strategies, catchy tracks, and trendy performances have made them go viral and The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is here with an award for them. In FIFTY FIFTY’s case, the group debuted with the track Higher as the lead single off of THE FIFTY. Meanwhile, NewJeans made their undeniable mark with Attention serving as the perfect debut track. LE SSERAFIM’s Fearless announced their battle cry with a successful first step in the music world. VIVIZ was building anew with Bop Bop! in the Beam of Prism release. TEMPEST made a refreshing entry with Bad News as the title track for its debut album It's ME, It's WE. Finally, TNX was one of the most anticipated debuts of the year making its Way Up with Move.

Breakout Hoobae of the Year nominees

FIFTY FIFTY

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

VIVIZ

TEMPEST

TNX

How to vote for Breakout Hoobae of the Year award:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

Loading…

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From BTS’ Proof to BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK, Stray Kids’ Oddinary and more: VOTE for the Daebak Album of the Year