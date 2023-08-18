FIFTY FIFTY releases Cupid with Sabrina Carpenter; listen to the full song here

The much-awaited collaboration between Sabrina Carpenter and the K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY has finally happened. Their song Cupid's New Version, featuring the American singer, has been released.

FIFTY FIFTY collaboration with Sabrina

On August 16th, the group announced that they will be collaborating with the American singer Sabrina Carpenter to release a new version of their hit song FIFTY FIFTY. Their original version peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot100 songs chart. It broke multiple records and tied with BTS as the third longest charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot100. In the song, Sabrina offers her own verse with lyrics: “I wish that I wasn’t so naive; And he didn’t turn me on so well; My heart aches a real good melody; And what else is there for me to do; I gave him one chance I gave him two.” and more

Listen to the remix version featuring Sabrina Carpenter here-

FIFTY FIFTY’s ongoing feud with it’s Label ATTRAKT

The mediation attempt between FIFTY FIFTY and their agency, ATTRAKT, had previously failed, leading to the resurgence of the group's legal dispute with their agency, which will now proceed to trial. Recently, the girl group filed a criminal complaint against ATTRAKT and its CEO, Jun Hong Joon, citing alleged breach of contract. The group had initially been signed to Jeon Hong-joon's previous company, Star Crew Entertainment, before transitioning to ATTRAKT prior to their debut. The group has raised allegations of financial irregularities, such as improper fund transfers and outstanding debts, against both companies.

FIFTY FIFTY's legal representative further communicated to the media that filing the case was deemed a necessary step and an unavoidable measure. This was undertaken to elucidate the specific details and significant reasons as to why FIFTY FIFTY finds it untenable to continue their exclusive contractual relationship with ATTRAKT.

Advertisement

The girl group also penned down a handwritten letters to fans explaining they are equally shocked by the whole situation and are going through a hard time but they still believe that there is a truth that must be revealed despite the challenges. They shared those handwritten letters on their official Instagram.

The girl group also penned down handwritten letters to fans, expressing their mutual surprise over the entire situation. They revealed they are currently navigating a challenging time, but they remain steadfast in their conviction that the truth must come to light, regardless of the difficulties. These personal letters were shared on their official Instagram account, allowing fans to connect more deeply with the group's perspective.

They conveyed their sincere intention to transform past mistakes into positive actions and correct the injustices that have impacted their association with the agency, all while safeguarding their music. The group is determined to persistently gather factual evidence and pertinent materials to dissipate any uncertainties and misconceptions. They earnestly appeal for criticisms to be founded on objective truths rather than being fueled by fabricated news, baseless suspicions, or misunderstandings.

The group underscores their unity as members, drawing strength from one another amidst this hard phase. Their ultimate goal remains unwavering: to pursue their artistic endeavors within a trustworthy and supportive environment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY members share a handwritten letter to fans; Press criminal charges against ATTRAKT‘s CEO