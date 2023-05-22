FIFTY FIFTY sets record for highest number of monthly listeners in Spotify history, surpassing BLACKPINK

As per Spotify, on May 19th, FIFTY FIFTY accomplished a record of 34,307,590 month to month audience members, turning into the best K-pop girl group in Spotify's history. This is a figure that surpasses the past record of 34,123,272 set by BLACKPINK on September 26, 2022. Already, on May 7, FIFTY FIFTY surpassed 30 million month to month listeners. In addition to setting a record for the shortest period of time in the history of K-pop, this feat was accomplished by FIFTY FIFTY in just 170 days after their debut.

FIFTY-FIFTY’s achievement:

Additionally, Cupid (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY broke its own record for the longest time a K-pop girl group had been in Spotify's 'Daily Top Songs Global' Top 10. In the meantime, FIFTY FIFTY prevailed with regards to entering the US Bulletin's really single graph 'Hot 100' for quite a long time (17th spot), tying the record for the longest section by a K-pop young lady bunch. FIFTY FIFTY's 'Cupid' positioned eleventh on the Official Singles Chart Top 100, testing another record. FIFTY FIFTY is additionally cruising on the US Billboard 'Hot 100' (HOT 100). On the sixteenth, 'Cupid' prevailed with regards to entering (17th spot) for 8 continuous weeks, tying the record for the longest section on the K-pop young lady gathering's 'Hot 100' diagram. This is a tie record that showed up in two years after BLACKPINK's coordinated effort tune 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez in 2020. The world's consideration is centered around the record walk of FIFTY FIFTY, who are building their own reality with unmatched outcomes among 4th Gen K-Pop groups.

Cupid:

'Cupid' was delivered on February 24 by the newbie K-Pop group 'FIFTY FIFTY'. This melody is at present breaking the English and American single charts and remaining on the Billboard 'Hot 100' and the official 'Top 100' for a considerable length of time, the two significant charts of the world's pop companies. Specifically, they have never been pushed back in the rankings, and they are proceeding to run in reverse on the charts with 'feminine and fun energy'. 'Sped Up Version', which changes the speed of the first melody over two times as quick, caused a great deal of notoriety all over the planet as non K-Pop audience members went crazy over the tune, spread broadly on the short-structure video stage 'TikTok', and is a weak retro synth-pop.

