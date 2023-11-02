FIFTY FIFTY to be reformed; ATTRAKT plans adding 3 new members alongside Keena for group's second generation

FIFTY FIFTY who previously went viral for their song Cupid on the global music charts is undergoing the process of reorganization. Their agency, ATTRAKT, terminated exclusive contracts with Saena, Sio, and Aran on October 23. Keena made a return to the agency after withdrawing her lawsuit against the agency. ATTRAKT plans to center the K-pop group around Keena and add three new members to it.

FIFTY FIFTY 2.0 announced by ATTRAKT

According to South Korean media outlet Newsen, ATTRAKT announced their official position on the future of FIFTY FIFTY, now that only Keena remains with the agency. Amid the rumors swirling that there will be a new K-pop group, ATTRAKT shared that they will center the existing FIFTY FIFTY around Keena and introduce three new members. Moving further they want FIFTY FIFTY to be a four-member K-pop group as before but Keena and the other new faces.

Previously, FIFTY FIFTY amid garnering huge popularity, entered into a legal battle with its agency ATTRAKT. Their song Cupid entered the Billboard's Hot 100 chart steadily. However, the members decided to suspend their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT and began the start of a many-fold legal battle. The South Korean court ruled in favor of ATTRAKT and rejected the FIFTY FIFTY member's injunction appeal.

FIFTY FIFTY’s current status

Keena shockingly announced her return to ATTRAKT citing that she felt guilty of entering into this legal battle on The Givers CEO's gaslighting and manipulation of the members. She apologized for her actions to ATTRAKT's CEO and he gave Keena the time to reflect on his actions and lessons learned. Saena, Aran, and Sio were determined to fight this legal battle but ATTRAKT announced the termination of their contracts.

After the remaining members left the agency, Keena revealed the shocking details about how the misunderstanding between the members of FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT was created deliberately. ATTRAKT also announced a new girl group audition program in collaboration with JTBC recently. Looks like the end of the first generation of FIFTY FIFTY will now give rise to its second generation.

