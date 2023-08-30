FIFTY FIFTY to fight for cancellation of contracts with ATTRAKT, appeals to court after injunction dismissal

The recent request by FIFTY FIFTY to suspend their exclusive contracts with their agency, ATTRAKT, was denied by the court. However, the legal dispute involving FIFTY FIFTY is ongoing, as the members of the group have chosen to continue pursuing their dispute against the exclusive contract with their agency, ATTRAKT.

FIFTY FIFTY’s dispute with their agency ATTRAKT continues

In June, FIFTY FIFTY submitted a request for provisional disposition to halt the enforcement of their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. Following the initial hearing in July, the court recommended a mediation process between the involved parties. Nevertheless, on August 16, the members of FIFTY FIFTY publicly declared their unwillingness to continue with mediation, resulting in the dispute being reinstated for trial.

Subsequently, on August 28, the Seoul Central District Court issued its verdict, ultimately rejecting the plea of the four FIFTY FIFTY members to suspend their contracts. On August 30 KST, subsequent to the court's decision, FIFTY FIFTY released an official statement via their legal representatives, the Barun Law Firm, detailing their course of action. The group has chosen to initiate an appeal against the court's ruling that dismissed their petition for an injunction to suspend the enforceability of the exclusive contract. The statement revealed that the appeal will be formally lodged in the near future.

Barun Law Firm also communicated that, in conjunction with the appeal, the members are eager for the primary trial proceedings to commence without delay. The legal team further indicated their intention to advance with the central lawsuit addressing the matters introduced during the court proceedings.

The law firm of FIFTY FIFTY pointed out the reason for injunction

At the hearing in July, FIFTY FIFTY’s legal representative made three main claims as to why a suspension was needed. The first was an alleged lack of financial transparency, The second point centered on the agency's purposeful negligence towards the members' well-being. health, and the third was an alleged lack of resources to support the group’s activities.

Nevertheless, the court ultimately ruled that the evidence presented was inadequate to warrant a contract suspension. Concerning financial transparency, the court's evaluation of ATTRAKT's financial records, inclusive of production expenses and other outlays, revealed “no evidence of any unpaid earnings that FIFTY FIFTY should have received by now.”

Moreover, the court dismissed the assertion that the agency had neglected the members' health. The court highlighted that when an issue arose concerning the health of FIFTY FIFTY's member Aran, ATTRAKT promptly facilitated her diagnosis and closely monitored her progress. This included adjusting promotional schedules according to the member and scheduling her surgery.

Advertisement

Regarding the reported scarcity of resources at ATTRAKT subsequent to the conclusion of their agreement with The Givers, the court stated that it’s difficult to say that the agency is in violation of their exclusive contract just because The Givers is no longer working with the company.

Critically, the judge reproached FIFTY FIFTY for not raising these concerns with ATTRAKT before pursuing a contract suspension through legal channels. The judge underscored that in cases where an agency breaches a contract, the artist is legally obligated to provide the agency with a 14-day window following notification of the breach. In the context of FIFTY FIFTY's situation, instead of apprising ATTRAKT of their grievances, the members promptly initiated legal action and expressed intent to terminate their contracts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY to team up with Sabrina Carpenter for new version of Cupid