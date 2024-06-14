FIFTY FIFTY to make 5-piece comeback alongside original member Keena in September; reveals pre-release plans

FIFTY FIFTY is set to make a comeback this fall with a revamped lineup and new music, now comprising five members, including the original member Keena. On June 14, ATTRAKT, the agency of FIFTY FIFTY, announced the return of the girl group after an absence of about a year.

FIFTY FIFTY to make September comeback

On June 14, ATTRAKT made a significant announcement, revealing that FIFTY FIFTY has been reorganized as a five-member group, with Keena among them. The agency disclosed that the group is gearing up for a comeback slated for September in the statement.

In their official statement, the agency expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who continue to love and support both FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT. They highlighted the remarkable achievements of FIFTY FIFTY's track CUPID last year, noting its impressive performance on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, where it reached No. 17, and on the Official Singles Chart in the United Kingdom, where it secured the No. 8 spot.

Moreover, CUPID garnered immense popularity among K-pop enthusiasts worldwide, earning accolades such as Top 2023 TikTok Songs Globally and the prestigious K-pop Song of the Year title at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Additionally, the agency acknowledged a challenging period when FIFTY FIFTY's momentum was halted by unfortunate circumstances. However, in their pursuit of a fresh beginning, ATTRAKT conducted private auditions to scout for new members. Consequently, in April of this year, they successfully selected four new members. With the inclusion of the original member Keena, FIFTY FIFTY is poised to embark on a new chapter.

While acknowledging the anticipation surrounding FIFTY FIFTY's comeback, the agency emphasized their commitment to delivering top-notch album production quality and executing effective global marketing strategies. Recognizing the necessity for ample time to ensure a higher-quality comeback, they regretfully announced a delay in the planned comeback from June to September.

The agency expressed profound gratitude, acknowledging that the current moment and opportunities are made possible by the unwavering support of dedicated fans who have waited patiently. To honor this support and live up to expectations, ATTRAKT revealed plans to unveil a pre-release track showcasing FIFTY FIFTY's distinct musical style before the official album release. Additionally, they hinted at a series of pre-release promotions in the works, aiming to engage fans and build excitement leading up to the comeback.

Until the day of FIFTY FIFTY's return, ATTRAKT assured their employees would dedicate themselves wholeheartedly every day, striving tirelessly to propel FIFTY FIFTY to the forefront of K-pop girl groups.

Check out the statement here-

More about FIFTY FIFTY

Last year, the original four members of FIFTY FIFTY sought to suspend their exclusive contracts with their agency, ATTRAKT. Despite their efforts, the Seoul Central District Court denied their request. Initially, all four members appealed the decision.

However, in October, Keena decided to withdraw her appeal and rejoined ATTRAKT. Following her return, ATTRAKT subsequently terminated the exclusive contracts of the remaining three members of the group Saena, Aran, and Sio.

Their commercial breakthrough came with the viral hit single CUPID. Released in February 2023, this track propelled Fifty Fifty to unprecedented heights, making them the quickest K-pop act to grace the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart within just four months of their debut.

