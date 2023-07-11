FIFTY FIFTY to receive billions of Korean won in royalties for Cupid amid legal battle? ATTRAKT responds

Despite the internal turmoil, the group FIFTY FIFTY is expected to cash in billions of won in royalties by the end of this month. Reports from a media outlet on July 11 shed light on the upcoming windfall for FIFTY FIFTY, as the group is scheduled to receive royalties from Spotify streams of their hit song.

FIFTY FIFTY to receive billions of dollars

The immense success of FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid is evident as it not only entered the prestigious Hot 100 chart by Billboard but also soared to the impressive 19th position. Remarkably, FIFTY FIFTY becomes the fifth K-pop girl group to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of Wonder Girls, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans. Insiders suggest that the amount is estimated to be several billion won, with some industry insiders even speculating that the total royalties for FIFTY FIFTY by the end of July could surpass 10 billion won.

The anticipation surrounding the royalty payments comes at a time when FIFTY FIFTY finds itself embroiled in internal conflicts concerning its exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. While the details of these disputes remain undisclosed, the imminent arrival of significant royalty earnings brings a silver lining for the group amidst the ongoing negotiations.

The success of Cupid

The success of Cupid has propelled FIFTY FIFTY into the global music scene, showcasing their talent and appeal beyond their home country. With the song's popularity on streaming platforms like Spotify, the group has managed to capture the attention and admiration of listeners worldwide. As the end of July approaches, FIFTY FIFTY eagerly awaits the arrival of their first royalty payments, which hold the promise of substantial financial gains.

The financial success garnered through this song's popularity reinforces FIFTY FIFTY's position as a rising force in the K-pop industry, further solidifying their status as an influential girl group. Despite the ongoing challenges within their agency, FIFTY FIFTY continues to make strides and achieve remarkable milestones. Fans and industry observers alike eagerly await the next chapter in their journey, eager to see how they navigate the evolving music landscape and further establish their presence on the global stage.

