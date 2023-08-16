FIFTY FIFTY to team up with Sabrina Carpenter for new version of Cupid

FIFTY FIFTY has been creating a buzz on the internet following the success of their hit song Cupid. The track has dominated various charts and quickly garnered a strong fan following, attributed to its catchy lyrics and upbeat melodies. Despite their ongoing disputes with their label ATTRAKT, including an exclusive contract termination lawsuit, the group made a surprising announcement on August 16th. They revealed a collaboration with the talented American singer to unveil a fresh version of Cupid.

FIFTY FIFTY Cupid’s new version featuring Sabrina Carpenter

The official X account (formerly known as Twitter) of FIFTY FIFTY released the song release timeline. The track is set to drop on Friday, August 18th. Cupid has achieved global success, currently holding the #25 spot on Billboard's Hot100 chart this week. The song has impressively maintained its presence on the Billboard Hot100 chart for a total of 21 consecutive weeks.

More about FIFTY FIFTY and Cupid

FIFTY FIFTY made their debut on November 18, 2022, under the label ATTRAKT. The group's debut showcased the extended play (EP) titled The Fifty, featuring the lead track Higher. Their name, FIFTY FIFTY, signifies a 50:50 coexistence of ideals and reality. The group comprises four members: Saena, Keena, Sio, and Aran.

In preparation for their inaugural EP, the group unveiled the music video for the track Lovin' Me on November 14. This served as a pre-release for their upcoming debut. The following day, on November 15, they treated fans to a dance performance video for the track Log In.

Advertisement

They announced their comeback with a single album titled, The Beginning: Cupid,which was released on February 24. It contained the viral song Cupid which made the group become the fastest K-pop act to enter Billboard's Hot100 chart The song went on to become the highest charting hit by a South Korean girl group in the history of the Pop Airplay chart, and only the second South Korean music act to land on the Adult Pop Airplay after BTS.

Cupid also shares the distinction with BTS as the third-longest charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the group contributed to the Barbie movie soundtrack with a new song titled Barbie Dreams, featuring American rapper Kali.

The group is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with its label, ATTRAKT. In June, ATTRAKT claimed that an external force had approached and attempted to persuade the FIFTY FIFTY members to break their exclusive contracts and sign with new companies.

On August 9, a mediation was organized between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT, facilitated by the Seoul Central District Court's civil court. Despite a two-hour-long discussion, the involved parties did not manage to reach an agreement.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Cupid fame FIFTY FIFTY poached by external forces during rest period? Agency reveals