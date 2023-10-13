FIFTY FIFTY used by ATTRAKT for resolving debts; claims to reveal truth about CEO Jeon Hong Joon in new post

FIFTY FIFTY has once again posted a new statement explaining their side of the story. They quashed the baseless rumors made by their agency ATTRAKT by releasing a statement through their social media account. The rookie K-pop group made a name for themselves after their song Cupid went viral on the globe. FIFTY FIFTY soon found themselves surrounded by legal battles and confusion with their agency ATTRAKT.

FIFTY FIFTY escalates conflict with ATTRAKT

In a new statement now released, FIFTY FIFTY asked their agency to refrain from making baseless accusations. They questioned, "Did the agency consider the girl group as a means to earn money for resolving debts?" claiming, "The CEO of the agency, J, approached the CEO of an outsourcing company, A, to align their claims by investing 5 billion KRW (3.7 million USD) in advance payment debt, which his other S agency owed, into the girl group FIFTY FIFTY." Further, the group added, “The agency charged the members 3 billion won in expenses on the settlement statement,” and “However, as of October, they have not disclosed the details of the 3.3 billion won in management and operating expenses and 1.7 billion won in deposits.” FIFTY FIFTY also mentioned to not insult the members with unsubstantiated tampering (contact before the exclusive contract expires) and specifically warned CEO Jeon Hong Joon to reveal everything about FIFTY FIFTY truthfully, as it may be. FIFTY FIFTY shared that they will disclose everything they have suffered under surveillance and control, damaging their health. They will reveal the truth behind the good stories told about CEO Jeon.

ATTRAKT sued The Givers for funds embezzlement

Previously FIFTY FIFTY’s agency sued the CEO and executive director of The Givers with a one billion lawsuit. The Givers' CEO and executive director were accused of interfering in ATTRAKT's work and causing property damage by going against the plaintiff's interest. In a statement, ATTRAKT's representative said, "Our agency has suffered substantial losses due to the breach of trust and embezzlement by The Givers, Ahn Sung Il and Baek Jin Sil. Owing to their illegal activities and default, we've lost significant business opportunities, including ad deals and sponsorships. This has resulted in a direct dispute between our company and the artist which has impeded regular entertainment activities. The amount currently claimed for damages is only a portion of the total loss. We plan to expand the amount claimed during subsequent court proceedings.”

