FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT files 1 billion KRW lawsuit against The Givers' Ahn Sung Il and Baek Jin Sil

FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT has filed another lawsuit but this time it is against the executives from the company The Givers. The K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY has gone through legal hardships since their debut which has led to the K-pop group losing out on various opportunities in the music business. For the unversed, FIFTY FIFTY's song, Cupid took the world by storm when it went viral upon its release.

FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT's 1 billion KRW lawsuit against The Givers: Explained

On September 27, FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT filed a lawsuit seeking 1 billion KRW in damages against the company The Givers which was involved in managing the newly debuted K-pop group. The lawsuit was filed against The Givers CEO Ahn Sung Il and executive director Baek Jin Sil at the Seoul Central District Court. ATTRAKT alleged through the lawsuit that Ahn Sung Il and Baek Jin Sil of The Givers violated their business service contract along with committing acts of deception and breach of trust. The Givers' CEO and executive director are accused of interfering in ATTRAKT's work and causing property damage by going against the plaintiff's interest.

In a statement, ATTRAKT's representative said, "Our agency has suffered substantial losses due to the breach of trust and embezzlement by The Givers, Ahn Sung Il and Baek Jin Sil. Owing to their illegal activities and default, we've lost significant business opportunities, including ad deals and sponsorships. This has resulted in a direct dispute between our company and the artist which has impeded regular entertainment activities. The amount currently claimed for damages is only a portion of the total loss. We plan to expand the amount claimed during subsequent court proceedings.”

How is The Givers' related to FIFTY FIFTY?

The CEO of ATTRAKT had teamed up with the CEO of performance production company KAMP during the group's pre-debut era. KAMP took responsibility for the overseas marketing of the new group. But owing to conflict of interest KAMP backed out. Ahn Sung Il who was a producer and one of the employees from KAMP along with other colleagues from the same company went on to establish their own company The Givers.

CEO of The Givers, Ahn Sung Il exclusively signed a five-year Project Management business service contract with ATTRAKT. His key roles were to look after the development and debut project of ATTRAKT's new girl group (FIFTY FIFTY). The executive director of The Givers, Baek Jin Sil was also bound under similar responsibilities as given in the contract.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY drops compilation album The Beginning amid legal battle against its agency ATTRAKT; CEO responds