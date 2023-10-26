FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT joins hands with JTBC for producing new girl group audition show

FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT plans to hold its first-ever girl group audition show in collaboration with JTBC. Since FIFTY FIFTY's relationship with ATTRAKT soured, the agency has been considering working on a new girl group. Both the companies, ATTRAKT and JTBC have released statements regarding the same. Read here to know the details about this recent development.

ATTRAKT to produce new girl group audition show in collaboration with JTBC

On October 25, reports surfaced via South Korean media outlets that ATTRAKT and JTBC were gearing up for a new girl group audition show. A JTBC representative confirmed that ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY's agency, and JTBC will be signing an MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) on October 26 i.e. today for producing a new girl group audition program. ATTRAKT also confirmed that CEO Jeon Hong Joon and JTBC will sign the MOU for the same purpose.

Previously in September, ATTRAKT had announced that they were on the lookout for a new girl group but no concrete details were put out. FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT also mentioned the girl group's name, how many members it will include and their debut timeline, all of this has yet to be decided. They plan to delve into these details once the production process is initiated. ATTRAKT's first girl group was FIFTY FIFTY who went viral for their song Cupid.

ATTRAKT's first girl group project FIFTY FIFTY

ATTRAKT and FIFTY FIFTY were embroiled in a messy legal battle against each other. Last June, the group filed an application for an injunction to suspend their exclusive contract with ATTRAKT. The court ruled in favor of the agency following which FIFTY FIFTY appealed for a temporary injunction to suspend contracts.

However one of the group's members, Keena, decided to withdraw her lawsuit against the agency. She returned back to ATTRAKT and apologized in person for her actions. Now, ATTRAKT has decided to terminate their exclusive contracts with remaining members, Saena, Aran, and Sio, putting an end to this legal battle.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY’s Saena, Sio and Aran’s exclusive contract terminated by ATTRAKT; Keena to continue with agency