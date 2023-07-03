FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT reveals 20 billion KRW buyout offer to former CEO Ahn Sung Il in new audio clip

FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT reveals an audio clip involving ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Joon and Warner Music Korea's Executive Director Yoon. This conversation allegedly points out the former CEO of the agency Ahn Sung Il's involvement in poaching the rookie group FIFTY FIFTY.

Jeon Hong Joon's Audio call recording

On July 3, ATTRAKT shared an audio recording that reveals a conversation between CEO Jeon Hong Joon and Warner Music Korea's Executive Director Yoon. Executive Director asks CEO Jeon Hong Joon about a buyout of FIFTY FIFTY which was offered to Producer Ahn Sung Il.

Executive Director Yoon said that they (Warner Music Korea) had previously offered producer Ahn Sung Il a buyout of 20 billion won, an approximate amount of $15.3 million. When CEO Jeon Hong Joon said that he doesn't know about this issue and asked what does a buyout mean. Executive Director Yoon answered saying that it is regarding the label of the group and that they would take over the kids (FIFTY FIFTY).

FIFTY FIFTY and the Poaching feud

Previously, ATTRAKT revealed that Warner Music Korea was involved with a third party, who are trying to poach FIFTY FIFTY. This was with the intention to approach FIFTY FIFTY to violate the terms of their exclusive contract and leave their current agency. However, on June 27, Warner Music Korea strongly denied the allegations and expressed their disappointment in ATTRAKT. Warner Music Korea claimed that they have done their best to promote FIFTY FIFTY globally that they are proud of the group’s success and that they always respected ATTRAKT and FIFTY FIFTY’s opinions. The agency also filed criminal charges against TheGivers' CEO Ahn Sung Il.

On June 28, FIFTY FIFTY filed a lawsuit against ATTRAKT for breaching contract terms and asking for suspension of the exclusive contract. The rookie group claimed that the agency was not transparent regarding financial matters and did not consult the members before revealing things to the media. FIFTY FIFTY expressed their disappointment in ATTRAKT as the group claimed that the agency’s actions have defamed the group. Wishing to return to fans as soon as they can, FIFTY FIFTY took the help of their legal representatives and parents to file the lawsuit.

