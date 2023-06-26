FIFTY FIFTY's agency claims Warner Music Korea poaching group against them: Latter responds

FIFTY FIFTY is the viral rookie K-pop group that set records on international charts in the shortest period of time. FIFTY FIFTY rose to fame with their viral song Cupid on Tik Tok and many other social media platforms. The quartet's agency revealed the identity of the external forces who were approaching the quartet to violate the exclusive contract on June 26.

ATTRAKT's claims against Warner Music Korea

Warner Music Korea is named by ATTRAKT in a statement for poaching FIFTY FIFTY. On June 26, the agency sent a certificate of content to Warner Music Korea after analyzing the situation that an outsourcing company had joined hands with Warner Music Korea to buy the group FIFTY FIFTY from the agency. They claimed they have found evidence that involves Warner Music Korea in an attempt to poach FIFTY FIFTY with a third party. They said that there have been slanderous allegations against ATTRAKT and glorified praise about themselves and that these companies are illegally inducing our artists to choose the wrong step to ignore the valid exclusive contracts with them. The agency requested Warner Music Korea to provide an accurate explanation and prove its stance.

Warner Music Korea's response

Warner Music Korea says that FIFTY FIFTY's agency's remarks and certificate of contents are unfound. Warner Music Group is distributing the group's album overseas since April 1, 2023, and by keeping this in mind Warner Music Korea has responded that ever since they signed the contract they are doing their best to mobilize the capabilities and networks of Warner Music Group so that the brilliant achievements of FIFTY FIFTY shines even more, it is regretful that such unpleasant certificates have been sent. Furthermore, they added that they respect the opinions of the agency and the group and they are giving their best to date, and we are proud that this has been proven through various achievements.

FIFTY FIFTY is currently taking a break from their schedules to maintain their health, since one of the members underwent surgery in May 2023. This decision was taken after discussing it with the group members and their families.

