FIFTY FIFTY's agency files for trademark rights of group's name in four countries; ATTRAKT's attorney explains

FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT had filed for trademark rights of the term 'FIFTY FIFTY' in major countries in the world. Amidst the contract termination feud, the agency had made its move to acquire the term FIFTY FIFTY as a trademark. On July 25, a Korean media outlet confirmed that ATTRAKT had processed the application for trademark rights of the Cupid singers' group name. This will cause a huge problem for the girls if they plan to promote their music abroad.

ATTRAKT applies for trademark rights of FIFTY FIFTY

On May 15, ATTRAKT filed for the trademark rights of the English name of the group FIFTY FIFTY in South Korea. Later, it was revealed that FIFTY FIFTY members applied for the Korean name of the group '피프티 피프티' alongside their stage names Aran (Jung Eun Ah), Keena (Song Ja Kyung), Saena (Jung Se Hyun), and Sio (Jung Ji Ho) on June 19. On the same day, the girl group filed a lawsuit against their agency in order to get their exclusive contract injuncted. It was revealed on July 25, that the agency had applied for the trademark of FIFTY FIFTY in the United States, United Kingdom, China, and Japan on July 5. If the trademark rights of FIFTY FIFTY are officially registered by ATTRAKT, the position of the Cupid singers' would inevitably reduce. Even if the group separates from the agency and promotes as a group in South Korea, it would be a huge problem for the girls to promote abroad without ATTRAKT's consent. The Chairman of the World Association of Korean Intellectual Property Professionals, Attorney Jeon Jong Hak who is representing ATTRAKT's application revealed that it is required to trademark in each country individually to exercise the rights.

FIFTY FIFTY's feud with ATTRAKT

FIFTY FIFTY registered a lawsuit against their agency ATTRAKT in order to get their exclusive contract dismissed. On June 28, the legal representatives of the agency revealed the reason behind not wishing to discontinue the agency was due to the destruction of trust. After the first trial on July 5, ATTRAKT expressed their intentions to simply reconcile with FIFTY FIFTY.

