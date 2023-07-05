FIFTY FIFTY's agency wants to reconcile with group after first trial; receives last warning from Ahn Sung Il

FIFTY FIFTY's agency received the last warning from The Givers, the agency of producer Ahn Sung Il. After the first trial between FIFTY FIFTY and ATTRAKT took place, Ahn Sung Il's agency sent them a warning to stop spreading false information. While ATTRAKT's legal representative said that they wish to simply get in touch with FIFTY FIFTY members.

ATTRAKT after the first trial

On June 19, FIFTY FIFTY filed a lawsuit against ATTRAKT to suspend their exclusive contract with the agency. On July 5, the first trial of the case was held at the Seoul Central District Court. The reason for the contract suspension given by FIFTY FIFTY was that the agency didn't provide proper financial documents, they did not take proper care of the members' physical and mental health, and the lack of staff members to promote the group activities. ATTRAKT's legal representative stated that the agency did not provide the financial information because of a mistake made by an outsourcing agency during the settlement process.

However, they recently provided them with the financial details. They said that were very sad as the actions of adults are causing adverse effects on the young members' mental health. ATTRAKT said that are seeing this case from a mother’s eyes and they do not wish FIFTY FIFTY to get hurt by all of these. The legal representatives asked not to criticize FIFTY FIFTY, instead, they asked for support that ATTRAKT reunites with the group. The agency tried reaching out to the parents of the members by visiting their homes however they could not contact them. They wish to come to an agreement with members as they believe that the artist is the one who suffers the most in these situations.

Ahn Sung Il's last warning to ATTRAKT

Ahn Sung Il is the CEO and producer of The Givers which sent a final warning to ATTRAKT for spreading misinformation. They asked reporters and anyone associated with ATTRAKT to not spread false information as they believed currently FIFTY FIFTY's agency is spreading misinformation by hiding the facts on purpose. They claimed to have purchased the Intellectual property rights of the song CUPID on behalf of ATTRAKT when did not have enough money and were reimbursed it later.

ATTRAKT had paid 9000 dollars to Ahn Sung Il for neighboring rights which are given to a person who has contributed towards a copyrighted work. The overall acquisition of the song production's intellectual property right happened because of the efforts of The Givers, as they claim. They said they can not reveal the information due to confidentiality, however, they will submit invoices of the purchase as proof in court. They said this was the last warning to ATTRAKT and that they release a statement after proving themselves in the court.

