FIFTY FIFTY’s Barbie Dreams featuring Kali to drop on THIS date amidst legal battle with ATTRAKT

K-pop stars FIFTY FIFTY are set to be a part of the upcoming Barbie film’s official soundtrack album. The announcement had become an exciting moment for fans of the K-pop girl group as they were getting bigger by the day. However, the release of the song seems to be approaching a bleak moment amidst a legal battle between the members of the group and their agency, ATTRAKT.

FIFTY FIFTY’s Barbie soundtrack

It was previously revealed that FIFTY FIFTY will be a part of the Barbie album. Set to release their new song, the first following their globally popular single Cupid, Barbie Dreams will be out in the world on July 7 as per reports. It was also revealed that singer Kali will be featuring on the track alongside the quartet.

While Barbie Dreams is set to hit the world on July 7, it is unclear as to how the promotions will look on the girl group’s end. This comes after the four members’ decision to file for an injunction to have their exclusive contracts suspended.

FIFTY FIFTY members versus ATTRAKT

As per the latest news, the four members of FIFTY FIFTY, Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena, have decided to get their contracts suspended from ATTRAKT. The members are seeking action by claiming multiple issues breaching the terms of their exclusive deal. Lack of transparency over financial records, ignoring the members’ opinions, revealing the details of member Aran’s surgery without consent of all involved parties, and more have been cited as their reason for this extreme step.

Previously, the agency claimed that external forces were trying to poach the members and try to scout them for a different contract. Subsequently, ATTRAKT outed Warner Music Korea as the third party trying to influence the members. The latter denied any such claims with a statement of their own. Since then, ATTRAKT has decided to pursue criminal charges against SIAHN, also known as producer Ahn Sung Il, who is the former co-CEO of the agency and someone who worked on the viral track Cupid. They claim fraud, breach of duty, and obstruction of business, as the charges for the same.

As FIFTY FIFTY eyes the release of Barbie Dreams for July 7, it remains unknown if the group who is said to be on a break, will promote the same.

