FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid breaks records on Billboard Hot100 chart peaking at No.17; What's their secret?

In an extraordinary feat, FIFTY FIFTY's sensational hit track ‘Cupid’ has reached new heights on Billboard's HOT 100 chart. The infectious song has now spent a remarkable 8 consecutive weeks on the chart, solidifying its position as a global phenomenon.

A phenomenal rise to the top

FIFTY FIFTY, the sensational 4th generation K-pop group, continues to assert their dominance in the industry by achieving an extraordinary milestone on the prestigious Billboard HOT100 chart. With their latest song scaling new heights, FIFTY FIFTY further solidifies their position as the sole representative of the 4th generation K-pop movement to accomplish this remarkable feat.

With a slow and steady increase, the group's song Cupid has risen up to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot100 making its way to the top.

Unleashing a new wave of popularity

FIFTY FIFTY's meteoric rise to the top of the 'HOT 100' chart has not only solidified their position as a powerhouse in the music industry but has also ignited a new wave of popularity for the group. The success of ‘Cupid’ has introduced them to a broader audience, expanding their fan base and propelling them into the global spotlight.

Fans around the world have been captivated by the group's infectious energy, impressive vocals, and mesmerizing choreography. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions about the group's unstoppable rise and the impact of ‘Cupid’ on the music scene.

As FIFTY FIFTY continues to surpass expectations and shatter records, their groundbreaking journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and a testament to the limitless possibilities that await in the world of K-pop. With their unrivaled talent, unwavering determination, and unwavering fan support, FIFTY FIFTY is set to leave an indelible mark on the industry, solidifying their position as trailblazers of the 4th generation and paving the way for future generations of K-pop artists.

