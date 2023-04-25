FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid rises to Top 50 of Billboard's Hot100; Enters Top 10 of Global 200, Global Excl. US charts

Rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY has scored a new milestone in their career, as their latest release 'Cupid' has entered the Top 50 of Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart while entering the Top 10 of Billboard's Global 200 & Global Excl. US charts. The news was announced by the chart data Twitter account, which tracks the performance of songs on various Billboard charts. The song has been steadily climbing the charts for the past few weeks and has now reached its new peak position of 50.

FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid

'Cupid' is the lead single from FIFTY FIFTY's debut mini-album, 'The Beginning,' which was released in late February this year. The song is a catchy and upbeat track with a fun and flirty vibe, showcasing the group's vocal and dance skills. The music video for 'Cupid' features the members in various cute and colourful outfits, adding to the overall charm of the song.

Achievements on Billboard Charts

This achievement is a significant one for FIFTY FIFTY, as the Billboard Hot 100 chart is one of the most prestigious music charts in the world. The chart ranks the top 100 songs in the United States based on their sales, radio play, and streaming performance. It is updated weekly and is considered a reliable indicator of a song's popularity and commercial success. FIFTY FIFTY has been gaining attention for their fresh and youthful energy. The album peaked in the Top 50 of Billboard's Hot100 and the viral hit ‘Cupid’ charted at No. 9 on the Global 200 and No. 10 on the Global Excl. US. This is the group's first top-ten appearance on either chart.

Aside from the Billboard rankings, the band has achieved a significant milestone on Spotify, with FIFTY FIFTY reaching a new peak of over 24 million listens. They are currently the Korean female group with the most monthly listeners, surpassing BLACKPINK. Additionally, FIFTY FIFTY is only the fourth K-pop group in history to spend three weeks on the Hot 100 (after BTS, BLACKPINK, and NewJeans) and the fastest to do it at less than five months into their career.

About FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY announced their debut in November 2022 by publishing the group's official logo image, which was shared across all of the group's social media channels on November 14, 2022. On the same day, a pre-released music video for ‘Lovin Me’ was posted to their official YouTube channel. On November 15, the members were disclosed through the concept photo of their debut album, which revealed their names and debut date, as well as official photos of the members for the first time. The same day, a performance video for ‘Log In’ was also published.

The Recording Academy named FIFTY FIFTY one of the “K-pop Girl Groups To Watch in 2023,’ noting, ‘the quartet displays various colours and a vocal maturity that is both hard to find and crucial to have.” They were also named one of the ‘Best K-pop Debuts of the Year’ while their singles ‘Tell Me’ and ‘Lovin Me’ were included in lists of the ‘Best K-pop Songs of 2022’. With their infectious energy and catchy songs, FIFTY FIFTY is definitely a group to watch out for in the coming months. Congratulations to FIFTY FIFTY on this well-deserved achievement.

