FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid takes crown as TikTok’s top song of 2023; Jimin’s Like Crazy, NewJeans’ OMG shine through

The K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY's track Cupid Twin Ver. has captured the attention of listeners worldwide as it has been trending ever since its release. In the recently unveiled annual music report by the global short-form video platform TikTok, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid Twin Ver. has earned the distinction of being recognized as one of the TOP 2023 TikTok SONGS GLOBALLY.

FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid Top Global Song of 2023

TikTok has designated FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid Twin Ver. as one of the TOP 2023 TikTok SONGS GLOBALLY due to its frequent usage and popularity among users. Moreover, the original version of Cupid secured a position in the TOP 10 on individual charts in 19 countries, claiming the 2nd spot in the United States and the 3rd spot in the United Kingdom.

This significant achievement is credited to the sped-up version of Cupid on the platform, which sparked numerous dance challenges, capturing the hearts of TikTokers and listeners on a global scale.

Fueled by this viral trend, Cupid attained remarkable success, reaching an impressive peak position of 17th on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song maintained a notable presence on the chart for 25 consecutive weeks, setting a record for the longest entry by a K-pop girl group. Furthermore, it achieved a remarkable 8th position on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, establishing a record for the longest entry by a K-pop girl group with 22 weeks.

Advertisement

In addition to their global achievements, FIFTY FIFTY has earned nominations in an impressive total of 13 categories, including Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-pop Song, at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Their remarkable standing continues as they secured the 3rd position in the HOT 100 Artist Duo/Group category on Billboard's 2023 Year-End Charts.

Highlighting their recognition at a national level, FIFTY FIFTY has also been nominated for Best Digital Song (Bonsang) and Rookie Artist of the Year at the 38th Golden Disc Awards with Mandiri, scheduled to take place in Jakarta on January 6, 2024.

Watch Cupid here-

Other K-pop groups songs trending globally

K-pop artists have effectively utilized the popular platform to engage with fans through short dance challenge videos featuring their latest tracks. Jimin from BTS garnered an impressive 797.2 million views for Like Crazy, while fellow BTS member Jungkook's Seven accumulated around 669.6 million views. SEVENTEEN's BSS achieved 458.1 million views for Fighting, and Stray Kids, a fourth-generation group that won Best K-pop at the VMAs, garnered 427.6 million views for S-Class. Notably, the biggest boy band of the current era, BTS, earned 390.1 million views for Take Two.

In the realm of girl groups, the rapidly rising NewJeans has made a significant impact, captivating the world with their song OMG, amassing an impressive total of 3.6 billion views. Additionally, their award-winning track Ditto has garnered a substantial 1.9 billion views. BLACKPINK's Jisoo has also made waves with her song Flower, accumulating an impressive 3.3 billion views. LE SSERAFIM's UNFORGIVEN follows suit with 1.8 billion views, and another hit from NewJeans, Super Shy, has achieved 1.5 billion views, solidifying their position in the global music scene.

Watch Like Crazy-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, BLACKPINK and FIFTY FIFTY lead TikTok's most listened-to K-pop artists list in 2023