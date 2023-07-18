FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid's royalty payments to be on hold until copyright feud ends; details on dispute inside

FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid's royalty payments are on hold as the song undergoing a copyright ownership dispute. The Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) announced CUPID's royalty payments will be done after the dispute has been resolved. ATTRAKT made an official request to put it on hold. FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT sued producer Ahn Sung Il's agency The Givers for taking the copyrights of Cupid through extortion.

The Korea Music Copyright Association announced that FIFTY FIFTY's viral hit Cupid's royalty will be on hold until the copyright issues have been resolved, as the association distributes the domestic royalties in South Korea. ATTRAKT requested KOMCA last week to withhold the distribution of the royalty, given the war of copyright claims between The Givers and ATTRAKT, the request was approved after a review. The Givers agency owns the majority of the copyright claim and was sued by FIFTY FIFTY's agency ATTRAKT for extortion of the song's rights. By denying the allegations The Giver responded that producer Ahn Sung Il has signed an agreement with the original producers to obtain the copyright ownership of the song.

Ahn Sung Il forged signs to claim Cupid's copyright?

Producer Ahn Sung Il caught everyone's eyes again as a media outlet claimed that he had forged the signatures of Cupid's original producers to claim the ownership rights of the song. It is said that he forged signatures twice to claim the copyright from the original Swedish producers. According to the claim, Ahn Sung Il paid around $9000 to the producers. During a conversation between Ahn Sung Il and ATTRKT's CEO Jung Hong Joon, The Givers' producer acted innocent saying it takes time for all the producers to be credited and he did not clearly tell him that he would buy the copyrights of the song Cupid. In March 2023, to move Cupid's majority rights, producer Ahn Sung Il submitted documents and made changes in the distributions of the credits. The claims made by the media outlet analyzed that Ahn Sung Il moved FIFTY FIFTY member Keena's songwriting distribution from 6.5 percent to 0.5 percent and took the producing distribution from the three Swedish producers to himself. The copyright feud is still ongoing and the results are yet to be disclosed.

