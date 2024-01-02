FIFTY FIFTY's ex-members Saena, Sio and Aran looking for new agency to continue K-pop idol dreams

FIFTY FIFTY's former members Saena, Sio and Aran had parted ways with their former agency ATTRAKT. Here are the details of their current situation.

FIFTY FIFTY received its massive success with their viral song Cupid. While the song has been trending worldwide, the girl group, their agency ATTRAKT and The Givers have been fighting their legal battles since June. Here are the latest updates on former members Saena, Sio and Aran. 

FIFTY FIFTY's ex-members Saena, Sio and Aran planning to sign with new agency 

FIFTY FIFTY's former members Saena, Sio and Aran parted from the group and the agency ATTRAKT earlier this year while Keena decided to return to the agency. It was announced that the group will be rebranding with three new members. Fans reached out to find out about the current standings of the former members. Their legal team shed light on the situation. 

On December 17, the lawyers revealed that former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio and Aran are currently looking for a new agency. They explained that their exclusive contract with ATTRAKT was dissolved after mutual communication. They furthered that the idols are currently focusing on health and working to find a new label. 


More about FIFTY FIFTY 

ATTRAKT's CEO, Jeon Hong Joon and The Givers' CEO and Chief Producer, Ahn Sung Il came together with KAMP, which is a U.S.A-based production company, and decided to form a new global K-pop girl group. KAMP was to take care of international promotions and Ahn Sung Il was the producer of FIFTY FIFTY. Hence auditions were held and trainees joined in from 2019 to 2020. KAMP left the project in 2021. Finally, in 2022 the four-member group FIFTY FIFTY was formed. 

FIFTY FIFTY filed a case for suspending their contract with their agency and then went on to file a criminal case against the CEO as well.  

