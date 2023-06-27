FIFTY FIFTY’s fan cafe closed? ATTRAKT clears confusion with official statement

On June 27, FIFTY FIFTY’s fans got to know that their fan cafe closed down around 3 PM KST, which got them scared and they asked ATTRAKT to give an explanation on this. Seeing all this ATTRAKT said that they were informing the fans regarding the fan cafe. They confirmed that the closure of the fan cafe was not done by the company but from someone outside (by hacking).

FIFTY FIFTY’s fancafe:

They further explained that it was closed by an unauthorized account takeover by an external party. They also said that the fan cafe has been restored and they are currently working on making sure the fans can use the fan cafe and to also prevent any new situations like this from cropping up. They ended with an apology for confusing the fans over the incident. Seeing the statement, the fans were angry at the wording and were asking to just be to the point next time as they assumed that FIFTY FIFTY was going to disband next.

FIFTY’s activities:

The official position of FIFTY FIFTY's agency, ATTRAKT, stated on June 26 that Warner Music Korea and an outsourcing service appear to have been involved in the recent external force's attempt to extort members and that Warner Music Korea received a certificate of contents. They had already documented the circumstances and substantial evidence of an outsourcing company's offer to sell ATTRAKT's girl group FIFTY FIFTY to Warner Music Korea. They requested an accurate explanation from Warner Music Korea. In response, Warner Music Korea immediately stated that they have been working as FIFTY FIFTY's overseas distributor since April 1, 2023, that the brilliant achievements of 'Cupid' singers and its agency are exclusively for them, and that since the beginning of the contract, Warner Music Group's capabilities and networks have been utilized. They say that the substance guaranteed by ATTRAKT is unwarranted, and they apologize for sending the agreement. They additionally mentioned ATTRAKT to shun spreading unverified bits of gossip and announcing ridiculous hypotheses later on.

