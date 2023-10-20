FIFTY FIFTY's Keena alleges The Givers' Ahn Sung Il manipulated and gaslit group's members

In an exclusive interview with one of the South Korean media outlets, FIFTY FIFTY's Keena reported details about the beginning of their legal feud and how it shaped up. She alleged that The Givers' Ahn Sung Il forged false signs, and evidence along with manipulating and gaslighting the members. Keena is the first member of the K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY who dropped the lawsuit against ATTRAKT, their agency.

Keena alleged The Givers' Ahn Sung Il's hand in a legal feud between members and ATTRAKT

In an exclusive interview with Dispatch, FIFTY FIFTY's Keena detailed information about what went down. The first thing that came up was the COVID-19 rapid test. On June 13, Saena informed ATTRAKT that she tested positive for the virus by sending the visual of her test kit on chat.

The media outlet discovered through the image's metadata about the location from where it was sent. It was revealed to be in Songpa-gu, Munjeong-dong. But FIFTY FIFTY's dorm was located in Gangnam-gu which raised suspicions as it was 15 kilometers away from the group's dorm.

It was Ahn Sung Il's apartment from where the image was shared. Keena revealed it was The Givers' CEO's rapid test kit which he told the members to use as fake proof. And advised the group to not carry out any further schedule with ATTRAKT.

Keena shared that in order to obtain the certifications of contents from ATTRAKT before going ahead with the lawsuit, they rushed to this decision.

The Givers' CEO was all talk

Ah Sung Il's strategy worked, FIFTY FIFTY filed for temporary suspension of their contracts with ATTRAKT by sending a legal notice. Keena shared that Ahn Sung Il manipulated them by saying that they made the right choice. He proposed the injunction lawsuit but also told members he would not be able to help directly but support them by giving them evidence.

After claiming he had crucial evidence, no correct evidence was given to FIFTY FIFTY. At one point he cut contact with them. Keena's copyright distribution was also reduced to 0.5 percent with forged signatures of her.

The Givers' CEO Ahn Sung Il bragged about how he helped FIFTY FIFTY to be in Billboard's spotlight and said it was all planned to rise. He claimed ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Jun lacked resources and he supported the CEO with his money. Warner Korea's deal to acquire FIFTY FIFTY for 20 billion KRW sparked more feud between the members and ATTRAKT.

Keena revealed FIFTY FIFTY's members did not know what buyout means. Since ATTRAKT was facing troubles financially they thought Warner Korea's deal would help the company and members would be able to carry out their activities smoothly. FIFTY FIFTY members were not able to understand Ahn Sung Il's intent of creating a feud properly. He manipulated the members against ATTRAKT's CEO for not being interested in the K-pop group's future.

