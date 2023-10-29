FIFTY FIFTY's Keena confirmed to attend 2023 Billboard Music Awards; ATTRAKT plans reorganizing K-pop group

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena is all set to make her first appearance on the 2023 Billboard Music Awards since the K-pop group has received two nominations. This will be the first time any member from the K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY will appear at the event. After ATTRAKT announced the termination of exclusive contracts with Saena, Sio, and Aran, the agency will work towards reorganizing the K-pop group.

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena to attend 2023 Billboard Music Awards

On October 29, it was shared by ATTRAKT officially that the K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY's member Keena will attend the 2023 Billboard Music Awards set to be held next month in the United States. FIFTY FIFTY has been nominated under two categories this year. The K-pop group has been nominated for Top Duo/Group and their record-breaking hit titled Cupid for Top Global K-pop Song.

Meanwhile, the other members of FIFTY FIFTY - Saena, Sio, and Aran have had their exclusive contracts terminated by ATTRAKT after Keena made her return to the agency. ATTRAKT shared that they had secured clear evidence about tampering collusion between Ahn Sung Il from The Givers and FIFTY FIFTY's three members, planning on taking legal action accordingly. Previously, the Seoul High Court also rejected Saena, Sio, and Aran's appeal of the court's original decision that denied suspending their contracts. ATTRAKT also shared about FIFTY FIFTY's future as a group by sharing that they plan on reorganizing the group and presenting it to the public with Keena.

About the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be held on November 19 this year in the United States. This year's award ceremony introduces nine new award categories with four of them being K-pop categories - Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Tour, Top K-pop Album, and Top Global K-pop Song. Performers' lineup will be unveiled starting November 6.

Many K-pop artists have secured nominations as finalists in various categories. BTS' Jimin, SUGA, and Jungkook have been nominated for their solo works. K-pop groups like NewJeans, TWICE, TXT, Stray Kids, and BLACKPINK have also secured places as finalists in various categories.

