FIFTY FIFTY's Keena withdraws appeal to terminate contract; likely to make return to ATTRAKT

FIFTY FIFTY'S Keena has withdrawn her application for the temporary injunction to suspend her exclusive contract with the group's agency ATTRAKT. FIFTY FIFTY got entangled in a messy and lengthy legal battle with their agency ATTRAKT, just months after their debut. Many revelations and truths have been uncovered along the way. While Keena withdraws her application, the rest of the members, Saena, Aran, and Sio continue to fight.

Keena withdraws appeal about contract termination against ATTRAKT

On October 16, a South Korean media outlet reported that members of the K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY have withdrawn their appeal against reversing the judge's decision who likely dismissed a lawsuit against terminating a contract with ATTRAKT. Later on, an exclusive report by the South Korean media outlet revealed that it was FIFTY FIFTY's Keena who chose to withdraw her appeal, as shared by a legal representative. The other members of FIFTY FIFTY, Saena, Aran, and Sio continue to stand firm on their decision to fight against this injustice. Another exclusive report reveals that FIFTY FIFTY’s member Keena is likely to return back to the agency ATTRAKT.

FIFTY FIFTY's Keena likely to return to ATTRAKT

After changing her legal representative from Braun Law Firm to Shinwon, she submitted the withdrawal of her appeal. Later on, Keena contacted ATTRAKT to convey that she would make a return to her agency. This comes after FIFTY FIFTY recently posted a statement on social media conveying how the agency ATTRAKT used the group to resolve their own debts and warned to reveal the truth about ATTRAKT's CEO Jeon Hong Joon.

The legal battle explained

After FIFTY FIFTY debuted and their song Cupid went viral, the rookie K-pop group enjoyed global success with their single. But soon after ATTRAKY revealed the members were being pursued and poached by 'external forces'. Soon after FIFTY FIFTY sued ATTRAKT for breaching contract terms and alleged mistreatment by the company and its CEO. FIFTY FIFTY lost the lawsuit to terminate their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT and appealed for an injunction dismissal. Court ruled that The Givers' CEO embezzled funds and ATTRAKT sued them for 1 billion won in damages. The latest update has been the group releasing a new statement and Keena withdrawing the lawsuit against ATTRAKT.

