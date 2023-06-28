FIFTY FIFTY's members sue ATTRAKT for breaching contract terms; Ask for termination

FIFTY FIFTY members reportedly sue their agency ATTRAKT, due to the destruction of trust. On June 28, the legal representatives of the K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY released a statement about their exclusive contract with ATTRAKT and the reason behind the members' decision to file a lawsuit against their agency. They stated that ATTRAKT revealed things to the media without consulting the members, raised an issue regarding non-transparency, and claimed to be making all their decisions without any third-party pressure with the help of their lawyers and parents.

The official statement released by Barun Law firm

"We are making an announcement as the legal representative from Barun Law firm, of FIFTY FIFTY's Saena, Keena, Aran, and Sio (further referred to as the members).

All four members filed an application for provisional disposition to suspend the validity of their exclusive contract on June 19, with the help of their legal representatives to Seoul Central District Court and the trial is underway. This is a measure taken since ATTRAKT violated the terms of the contract causing the destruction of trust in the relationship between the two parties.

The members did not respond as much since the trial is underway. The legal representative addressed many past issues caused and sent letters to correct them however ATTRAKT is damaging the image of the members by making many media reports without explaining the requirement so we had to reveal this statement.

Despite their young age, the members have made their best efforts to think about their best and tried to act independently. With sufficient discussion with the parent, the members have decided to raise this issue with the help of their legal representatives. Although ATTRAKT did not explain the reason for breaching the contract, and not paying attention to members' voices, they said that external parties are poaching the group members, they also arbitrarily revealed the reason for a member's surgery without consulting the involved parties. The members were extremely disappointed and frustrated by this.

ATTRAKT did not fulfill contractual obligations in many circumstances and this issue was also raised by the members, which included a non-transparent settlement and the unilateral decision to endorse scheduled activities despite revealing a health condition that made it difficult for them to be active. We would like to make it clear that the members have independently made this decision in unison without any third-party intervention.

The members are very well aware of the importance of this time period and also aware of the concerns people around them have. When we first started practicing we were determined to become artists who spread positive influence. All four members decided to not agree or stay silent about the things that were not right. The members made this decision solely to go on their own right path, without following any lies or any external pressure.

Advertisement

At least from now onwards, ATTRAKT has requested everyone to not defame the members. The members just wish to go back to their very supportive fans as soon as possible. And even after all this, we wish to stay independent and promise to be sincere artists in the future as well. We sincerely request you refrain from spreading speculative articles so that no more victims are created with unconfirmed content or claims.

Advertisement

Thank you."

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY's agency claims Warner Music Korea poaching group against them: Latter responds