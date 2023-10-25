Fight For My Way, Happiness, Reply 1998 and more; pick your favorite friends to lovers K-drama

The Friends to Lovers trope is a beloved theme in many forms of storytelling. It typically follows the journey of childhood friends who transition from nitpicking, bickering, and playfully bantering with each other to having a deep and passionate romantic connection. While this storyline is a common occurrence in K-Dramas, there are also instances where the characters have been friends since their early youth, making the development of their relationship even more compelling and heartwarming. Be it being friends since childhood in Fight For My Way, Falling in love during a zombie apocalypse in Happiness, or sharing the same neighborhood where you live like a family in Reply 1988, pick your favorite friends to-lovers K-drama from the poll below.

K-dramas about friends to lovers

Fight For My Way is a story that revolves around four friends: Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, Choi Ae Ra, who works as a receptionist, Bae Sol Hee who wants to be a good wife while managing her job and Kim Joo Man who manages love with work. They face numerous challenges and obstacles while pursuing their dreams.

Happiness is an apocalyptic thriller that unfolds in a world where infectious diseases have become the prevailing and constant threat, creating a bleak and challenging setting for our leads, Yoon Sae Beom and Jung Yi Hyun.

Reply 1988 narrates the story of a group of childhood friends who reside in the same neighborhood. These friends lean on each other as they navigate the challenges and experiences of their teenage years. Simultaneously, their parents, who also share a strong bond, come together to address their own issues and face life's ups and downs as a close-knit community. There are many friends-to-lovers K-dramas like these. Pick your favorite from the poll below.

