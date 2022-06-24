Fight for My Way, Itaewon Class & more: Which of Park Seo Joon’s iconic roles is your favourite?

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon made his debut in 2011, by appearing in the music video for Bang Yong Guk’s single ‘I Remember’. His first television role came about in the form of a supporting role in ‘Dream High 2’ (2012). After this, he got his first leading role in the 2014 drama ‘A Witch’s Love’.

With 2015, came Park Seo Joon’s breakout roles, with the dramas ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’, and ‘She Was Pretty’. Following this, the actor catapulted to mainstream popularity, with roles in the youth historical drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016), ‘Fight for My Way’ (2017), ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018), and more. Park Seo Joon’s acting in ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020), in particular, brought him a nomination for ‘Best Actor - Television’ at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Which of Park Seo Joon’s iconic roles holds a special place in your heart? Participate in our poll and revisit some of the actor’s dramas with us.

Take the poll, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS appointed as ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid; To hold global concert for the same