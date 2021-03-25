Fight for My Way to Romance Is A Bonus Book: Here are our top 5 KDramas with a friends to lovers arc

Today, we’re giving you dramas that will give you friendship goals and make your imagination run wild. Check them out here!

Mushy Bollywood romantic fans sometimes, go hand-in-hand with romantic mushy KDramas! So like Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai said, “Love is friendship”, sometimes, it really is. Our KDramas are proof of it! They have the power to make you feel good when you feel bad. They have the power to even make you feel like you're going through a heartbreak even when you're single!

Imagine the infinite power that they have - taking us through the entire journey of the characters, making us experience every single heartbreak, each little moment of joy, making us grow up with them. That’s one thing we all love - it’s not the characters who grow and become mature in the dramas, it’s all of us, the audience, too. They give us impossible relationship goals but today, the dramas I’m going to list will give you major impossible friendship goals too! Tread at your own risk!

Fight for My Way

This is one of those ‘underdogs trying to make it big’ stories starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong and Song Ha Yoon. Our lead couple, Dong Man and Choi Ae Ra (played by the very talented Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won respectively) are long time friends who bicker, fight, make up, make each other laugh, annoy and at the end of it all, be there for each other. It’s not easy for them to rise above the society’s norms, as they are very well under-qualified for their jobs. However, no matter what others say, they bring each other up and try to live life their own way - while gradually realising they’re the best version of themselves when together. This motivating romcom is a definite must watch! Especially the adorable relationship between the friends when they turn into lovers!

Catch The Ghost

Before Kim Seon Ho stole our hearts with Han Ji Pyeong, he did that already as Ko Ji Seok in Catch The Ghost! With him starring opposite Moon Geun Young as Yoo Rung, it’s a romantic investigative drama that involves a missing person and a forced team-up with a partner which eventually turns out to be your soulmate! This drama is an example of both friends-turned-lovers and enemies-turned-lovers arcs. How? Well, in short, they have polar opposite ways of working and principles, they reluctantly team up to solve a crime and end up becoming friends. This friendship then blossoms into love! For old time’s sake, give this lighthearted show a watch!

Romance Is A Bonus Book

More than a ‘friends-to-lovers’ concept, this drama is mostly listed under the Noona Romance section in KDramas. And it fits well in both the categories! It’s about Kang Dan I (played by the talented Lee Na Young) and Cha Eun Ho (played by the gorgeous Lee Jong Suk) and their journey of being best friends and always being there for each other. Kang Dan I is a divorced, single mother battling with unemployment and a large gap in her professional life, whereas Eun Ho is a gifted writer and the youngest editor-in-chief at a publishing company. Love blossoms when Dan I joins Eun Ho’s company and shocks everyone with her skills. This show should definitely be in your to-watch list if you love friendship-romance dramas!

Come and Hug Me

Get your tissues ready - this one will be a tearjerker. While all the other dramas fall in the cute and lighthearted category, this one falls in a Shakespearean-ish tragedy category. For starters, Han Yae Ji (Jin Ki Joo) and Chae Do Jin (Jang Ki Yong) are friends, yes. But everyone in the society looks down on them. Why? Because when they were kids, Do Jin’s father murdered Yae Ji’s parents. It tears them apart and after a time jump, Yae Ji is now a successful actress and Do Jin turns into a detective to try and atone for his father’s sins. It will cause you immense heartbreak watching them go through the most rough obstacles ever, but at the end of the day, they find comfort and happiness in each other, which you will too.

20th Century Boy and Girl

Back to lovey-dovey romance, shall we? As the name suggests, the story is about two childhood friends turned lovers but in an ideal 20th Century world - where both treat each other equally and do not interfere with other’s personal desires and ambitions. The show, at times is pretty slow, but when it comes to adorable moments and confessing, it will make your heart go all soft and warm! It’s a story about an A-list actress Sa Jin Jin (Han Ye Seul) who’s known for never dating anyone and Gong Ji Won (Kim Ji Suk) an investment banker. Their chemistry is definitely one of the best you’ll find and the comfort they ooze when being together, in the same space, is incredible.

List them down in your to-watch list now! And if we’ve missed out on some friends-turned-lovers drama, recommend us in the comments below!

