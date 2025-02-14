Figure skater Cha Jun Hwan revealed to be related to THIS YouTuber after Asian Games gold medal win

23-year-old South Korean athlete Cha Jun Hwan has been making headlines for bagging a gold medal in the men’s singles figure skating event at the 2025 Asian Winter Games on February 13. After gaining limelight with an impressive performance at the event, fans have started taking interest in the youngster's life. and found out his unexpected connection with beauty YouTuber Yulri.The event, held at Harbin, China, is said to set the stage for the bigger show– the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Following his remarkable achievement, he garnered a large following, with some fans surprisingly discovering that he is a beauty influencer, Yulri's cousin. The source of the same is a comment exchange between Yulri and a fan on one of her posts. The YouTuber was taken aback to discover that the fans were aware of her relationship with Cha Jun Hwan, despite the brother-sister duo never publicly discussing it.

The commenter wrote, "She’s the older cousin of figure skater Cha Jun Hwan." To that, Yulri replied, "Oh, that’s right. I’ve never said it in public before, so I wonder how you knew! How fascinating…" The comment quickly got noticed by other fans and they expressed their joy on getting new information about two of their nation's popular faces. Yulri has been making beauty-related content on YouTube since 2018 and currently has 427K subscribers. She also has garnered 177K following on Instagram, beginning content creation on the platform a year after her YouTube venture.

Her cousin brother, Cha Jun Hwan has been a known face since his silver medal win at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. With age and experience, he has bettered his record and claimed gold in the 2025 Asian Winter Games. Now that his relationship with Yulri has come to the forefront, fans can't help but notice that both beauty and talent seem to be inherited traits in their family.