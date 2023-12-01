Film Out, Crystal Snow to Your Eyes Tell and more; pick your favorite Japanese track by BTS

BTS stands as one of the foremost boy bands in today's music landscape. With numerous achievements to their credit, they consistently break down language barriers through their music. BTS's songs are characterized by impactful messages, transformative themes, and expert cinematography. The revolutionary impact of their Korean lyrics has sparked a global trend, inspiring an increasing number of people to learn the language.

But did you know apart from having tracks in their own mother tongue Korean, BTS boasts an impressive discography in Japanese? Demonstrating their versatility in songwriting and global appeal, the Korean group BTS recently dropped a compilation of Japanese songs titled BTS, The Best on June 16 in 2021. This album includes Japanese renditions of their Korean chart-toppers like Blood, Sweat and Tears and Boy With Luv, as well as original Japanese releases such as Lights and Your Eyes Tell. Additionally, the album introduces the original track Film Out, a preview of which was released in April.

BTS boasts multiple songs in Japanese, be it remixes of their older songs or completely original songs in Japanese. Like their Korean songs, these Japanese songs also share significant lyrics and meanings behind their songs.Like Film Out where the boys reflect on a past relationship they hold dear. However, that person has drifted away, and now they yearn for the moments they shared together. Or Crystal Snow which reflects on the fleeting nature of love. The lyrics, in this adaptation, cleverly employ the metaphor of crystal snow to express the delicate and temporary essence of romantic feelings.

Pick your favorite BTS Japanese track from the poll below

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Poll: From BTS' Jungkook's Seven to Jimin's Vibe: Pick your favourite BTS collab of 2023