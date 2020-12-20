Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: Paatal Lok and The Family Man win big; Sushmita Sen bags best Actor award for Aarya

Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 were recently held in Mumbai to celebrate the excellent web series released on the digital platform. Check out the complete list of winners below.

To celebrate and recognize the excellence in the OTT space, Filmfare has introduced the first edition of OTT Awards this year. It was a star-studded and glitzy affair. Bollywood celebrities including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy among others attended the award night. Notably, the only series released between August 01, 2019, and July 31, 2020, were considered for the award show. Amazon’s Prime Video's Paatal Lok and The Family Man won big at the award night. Both the shows notched five awards respectively.

Seema Pahwa won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) trophy for his performance in Paatal Lok while Sushmita Sen bagged the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) award for Aarya. Manoj took home the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) – award for The Family Man. Amit Sadh on the other hand won Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) for Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Series

Paatal Lok

Best Director (Series)

Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Best Series (Critics)

The Family Man

Best Director (Critics)

Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female)

Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics)

Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics)

Priyamani (The Family Man)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female)

Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics)

Dhruv Sehgal (The Little Things – Season 3)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics)

Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavali – Season 2)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male)

Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female)

Divya Dutta (Special OPS)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male)

Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat)

Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female)

Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original)

Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Male)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai)

Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female)

Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male)

Rahul Bose (Bulbbul)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female)

Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday)

Best Original Story (Series)

Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra (Patal Lok)

Best Screenplay (Series)

Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok)

Best Dialogue

Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK (The Family Man)

Best Cinematography (Series)

Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane (Sacred Games Season 2)

Best Production Design (Series)

Rajneesh Hedao (The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye)

Best Editing (Series)

Praveen Kathikuloth (Special OPS)

Best Costume Design (Series)

Ayesha Khanna (The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye)

Best Background Music (Series)

Alokananda Dasgupta (Sacred Games Season 2)

Best Original Soundtrack (Series)

Advait Nemlekar (Special OPS)

