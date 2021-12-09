Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Scam 1992 to The Family Man 2; Here is the full list of winners

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation, the normal life had gone for a toss. While the deadly virus has claimed lakhs of lives, it also took a massive toll on the entertainment industry. The entire industry was shut down for months and theatres were locked. This was the time when the OTT industry witnessed a massive boom and presented great stories which went on to touch millions of hearts. In fact, several big releases also made their way to OTT platforms.

Needless to say, the comfort of watching the big projects at the comfort of one’s home has been unmatchable. Besides, the wide genre of projects that have been present on digital platforms has been a treat for the audience. And while things are getting back to normal, it is time to honour these series. Recently, Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 was organised and series like Gullak Season 2, The Family Man 2, Scam 1992 etc have managed to win big at the prestigious awards event. Here’s the complete list of winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2021:

Best Comedy Series/Special Award: Gullak Season 2

Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series Award: Geetanjali Kulkarni for Gullak Season 2

Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series Award: Jameel Khan for Gullak Season 2

Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series (Critics) Award: Kani Kusruti for OK Computer

Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series (Critics) Award: Sunil Grover for Sunflower

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series Award: Saurav Dey and Sumit Purohit for Scam 1992

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Comedy, Series Award: Sunita Rajwar for Gullak Season 2

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Comedy, Series Award: Vaibhav Raj Gupta for Gullak Season 2

Best Cinematography, Series Award: Pratham Mehta for Scam 1992

Best Original Screenplay, Series Award: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suman Kumar and Suparn Varma for Scam 1992

Best Dialogue, Series Award: Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey for Scam 1992

Best Original Story, Series Award: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar for The Family Man 2

Best VFX, Series Award: Raghav Rai for Scam 1992

Best Editing, Series Awards: Sumit Purohit and Kunal Walve for Scam 1992

Best Costume Design, Series Award: Arun J. Chauhan for Scam 1992

Best Original Soundtrack, Series Award: Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992

Best Production Design Award: Payal Ghose and Tarpan Shrivastava for Scam 1992

Best Background Music, Series Award: Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992