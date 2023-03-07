Filming begins for Son Seok Gu’s Comment Unit; Kim Sung Chul and Kim Dong Hwi to be a part of the project

‘Comment Unit’ is an upcoming movie that is based on a South Korean novel of the same title. Written by Jang Gang Myung. Comment Unit narrates the story of a group of people who actively indulge in manipulating public opinion by commenting on various pieces of news. The movie’s main cast will include ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’ fame Son Seok Gu and ‘Our Beloved Summer’ fame Kim Sung Chul among others. Upcoming movie Comment Unit has officially begun filming this Monday.

Comment Unit

‘Comment Unit’ has a unique storyline that screams 2023. The movie revolves around a group of people who categorically dedicate their time to manipulating the public's perception around various trending pieces of news. The group is then spotted by a journalist who takes it upon himself to look into the matter and find out what the said group is up to. Son Seuk Gu will be the protagonist of ‘Comment Unit’ and will play the role of a journalist who gets fired after exposing a man of means. Kim Sung Chul and Kim Dong Hwi on the other hand will play the members of the comment unit.

Son Seok Gu

Son Seok Gu is a 40-year-old South Korean actor who is known for some of the most popular K-dramas including ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’, ‘D.P.’ and ‘Matrimonial Chaos’. Son Seuk Gu started off his career in acting by playing side roles in a bunch of K-dramas including the likes of ‘Scarlet Innocence’ and Lee Bo Young starrer ‘Mother’. His claim to fame was his role in 2018 South Korean TV series ‘Matrimonial Chaos’. 2022 was truly an eventful year for Son Seok Go. He appeared in Korean drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ alongside ‘Descendants of The Sun’ fame Kim Ji Won.

The show rewarded him with massive recognition and critical appreciation. To top the success of ‘My Liberation Notes’, Son Seok Gu’s negative role in the movie ‘The Roundup’ gained massive popularity. The movie was a huge commercial hit and was watched by over 12 million people. Son Seok Gu interestingly received most of his education abroad where he majored in visual arts. He initially planned on pursuing documentary filmmaking.

