Filming for Taxi Driver 2 starring Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin & more halted after staff tests COVID-19 positive

On July 15, it was reported that the sequel of SBS drama ‘Taxi Driver’ has stopped filming while on an overseas schedule in Vietnam. Earlier it was revealed that the cast and crew of the popular drama had left for the Southeast Asian country for shooting recently. The halt has come in response to a COVID-19 outbreak among the people involved and has thus left the authorities with no choice but to give it a pause.

A source from the K-drama confirmed the positive test results of the staff on board with the filming and added that filming was cancelled after long discussions for the safety of the cast and crew. As for when the shooting will resume in Vietnam and if they will return at a later date, the source said that the matters were still under discussion.

The action-crime drama was first released in April 2021 and saw an immense popularity in its numbers even globally. Based on a webtoon named ‘The Delux Taxi’ by Carlos and Lee Jae Jin. Lee Je Hoon takes the lead role of Kim Do Gi, a former Special Forces officer who ends up working for a mysterious taxi company.

The show was renewed for a second season earlier this year while the first script reading took place on June 12. Alongside Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will be seen in the drama while Esom has reportedly decided not to be a part of the show due to scheduling conflicts. ‘Taxi Driver 2’ is expected to premiere in the first half of 2023.

