‘Find Me In Your Memory’ star Kim Dong Wook to lead KBS’ upcoming drama ‘Met You By Chance’

On January 19th, an official announced, "Kim Dong Wook will take on the role of Hae Jun, the male lead in 'Met You By Chance' and tells the story of a man who goes to the past to find the truth about serial murder, and a woman who travels through time to prevent the marriage of mother and father, who happens to realize that the truth and purpose are connected.

In the drama, Kim Dong Wook transforms into Hae Jun, a newspaper reporter with a cool and straightforward personality. After gaining the ability to travel through time, he encounters a woman named Yoon Young and gets caught up in a mysterious incident. Kim Dong Wook's acting, which was well-received in MBC's 'Find Me In Your Memory', has the fans expecting a lot from the upcoming drama.

Kim Dong Wook is a South Korean actor. After appearing in student short films and several minor parts, he became a star through his supporting role in the popular TV series ‘Coffee Prince’ (2007), followed by box office hit ‘Take Off’ (2009). He then starred in ‘Happy Killers’ (2010) and ‘Romantic Heaven’ (2011), his latest drama called ‘Find Me In Your Memory’ (2020), but it was his acclaimed performance as an obsessed and tormented king in 2012 period drama ‘The Concubine’, and ‘Along with the Gods 1 and 2’ that brought Kim Dong Wook the best reviews of his career yet.

'Met You By Chance' is written by Baek So Yeon, who wrote 'The Tale of Nokdu'. It is scheduled to air this year, and the specific broadcast time has not been decided.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.