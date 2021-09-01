Find out why TXT’s fans are enraged at Big Hit Music’s actions regarding safety of the artists



TXT's manager pushed soobin that made him bumped his head to the car. apparently, their manager was angry and even pushed one of the workers there, tyunning saw it. and now, kmoas are confuse and angry because of what happened.#BighitProtectsYourArtists #soobin

©FB MOA pic.twitter.com/LmNeBwThRy — Sof || TXT FREEZE GA on (@SofiaYun_GA) August 29, 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER ’s fans, MOAs, have been under the limelight lately due to their reactions, hashtags, etc towards Big Hit Music. An incident had occurred on 29th August when the group's members were seen struggling to walk to their workspace because they were bombarded by sasaengs and reporters, flashing their cameras right at them and none of the bodyguards were present at the time.

As seen in the video, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun and Yeonjun were badly mobbed and there was nobody to protect them. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred but this time MOAs have decided to take matters into their own hands. Hashtags like ‘Bighit protect your artists’ or ‘Bighit protect TXT’ have been circulating even today (September 1st). One of the things that enraged the fans further was the attitude of the manager who can be seen shoving Soobin in the car, which caused Soobin to hit his head. Many fans on Twitter mentioned how sasaengs (obsessive stalker fans) follow them around to the point of discomfort to the members but do not even bother to ask if Soobin was okay showing how they are not real fans, rather just people trying to dole out an obsession of theirs.



The staffs, the mobbers, the saesangs, the manager, the stalkers, Soobin's head got hit by a car, HOW COULD BIGHIT NOT PROTECTING TXT SINCE DEBUT?!? WHERE ARE YOUR ACTIONS BIGHIT WTF BIGHIT PLEASE PROTECT OUR TXT AT ALL COSTS, WE BEG YOU!#PROTECT_TXT #BighitProtectsYourArtists pic.twitter.com/yjnyCK1NYV — winter⁵ ❄ (@beomgyeoul) August 29, 2021 MOAs have been flooding Big Hit Music’s Twitter page with the request to relieve the manager from the position and employ someone with experience, understanding and patience in handling these types of situations. MOAs have mobilized the internet at an international level through the hashtags which remain in the trends of social media, and by sending mass emails to Big Hit Music. In their message to the company, the fandom demands greater care towards artists and that action be taken against the stalkers. With the videos of the event as testimony, they demand the dismissal of the manager, whom they accuse of assaulting the famous 20-year-old artist. On the other hand, netizens assure that the manager seems to have pushed Soobin not with the intention of hurting him, but to hurry up to the vehicle and get rid of the sasaengs.

In addition, they explain that his disturbing attitude might be in response to the presence of the bullies in the parking lot of the building, a private place that only idols and authorized personnel are supposed to access. However, fans remain in their position and allege that the staff has a history of aggressive attitude. Big Hit Music is yet to respond to the accusations and demands but the fans promise to continue until they are forced to acknowledge the situation.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When TXT alums got candid about what One Dream means to them

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the incident and the reactions? Do you agree or disagree with them? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.