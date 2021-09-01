Find out why TXT’s fans are enraged at Big Hit Music’s actions regarding safety of the artists
TXT's manager pushed soobin that made him bumped his head to the car. apparently, their manager was angry and even pushed one of the workers there, tyunning saw it. and now, kmoas are confuse and angry because of what happened.#BighitProtectsYourArtists #soobin
©FB MOA pic.twitter.com/LmNeBwThRy
— Sof || TXT FREEZE GA on (@SofiaYun_GA) August 29, 2021
As seen in the video, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun and Yeonjun were badly mobbed and there was nobody to protect them. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred but this time MOAs have decided to take matters into their own hands. Hashtags like ‘Bighit protect your artists’ or ‘Bighit protect TXT’ have been circulating even today (September 1st). One of the things that enraged the fans further was the attitude of the manager who can be seen shoving Soobin in the car, which caused Soobin to hit his head. Many fans on Twitter mentioned how sasaengs (obsessive stalker fans) follow them around to the point of discomfort to the members but do not even bother to ask if Soobin was okay showing how they are not real fans, rather just people trying to dole out an obsession of theirs.
The staffs, the mobbers, the saesangs, the manager, the stalkers, Soobin's head got hit by a car, HOW COULD BIGHIT NOT PROTECTING TXT SINCE DEBUT?!? WHERE ARE YOUR ACTIONS BIGHIT WTF
BIGHIT PLEASE PROTECT OUR TXT AT ALL COSTS, WE BEG YOU!#PROTECT_TXT #BighitProtectsYourArtists pic.twitter.com/yjnyCK1NYV
— winter⁵ ❄ (@beomgyeoul) August 29, 2021
In addition, they explain that his disturbing attitude might be in response to the presence of the bullies in the parking lot of the building, a private place that only idols and authorized personnel are supposed to access. However, fans remain in their position and allege that the staff has a history of aggressive attitude. Big Hit Music is yet to respond to the accusations and demands but the fans promise to continue until they are forced to acknowledge the situation.
What did you think of the incident and the reactions? Do you agree or disagree with them? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.