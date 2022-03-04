Find your favourite dish and we’ll reveal which Park Bo Young character will enjoy it along with you

Park Bo Young is a South Korean actress. Park Bo Young rose to fame after starring opposite Cha Tae Hyun in comedy ‘Scandal Makers’, which drew 8.3 million viewers to become the number one top grosser of 2008 and one of Korean cinema's biggest hits.Described by Variety as ‘excellent’ in her role as a spunky teenage mom, Park Bo Young much-praised performance swept Best New Actress awards in 2009. She was also dubbed as ‘Nation's Little Sister’ because of its success.

She starred alongside Song Joong Ki in fantasy romance film ‘A Werewolf Boy’ which surpassed 7 million admissions to become one of the most successful Korean melodramas of all time. She headlined the mystery thriller ‘The Silenced’, set in a girls' boarding school during the Japanese occupation. This was followed by dual roles in romantic comedy ‘Oh My Ghost’, Park Bo Young’s first television series in seven years.

She was then cast as the title role in JTBC's series ‘Strong Girl Bong-soon’, premiered in February 2017, where she played a character with superhuman strength. The series became one of the highest rated Korean dramas in cable television history. In December 2020, Park Bo Young was cast in fantasy romance series ‘Doom at Your Service’ alongside Seo In Guk, which premiered on May 10, 2021, on tvN. In April 2021, she also began filming Um Tae Hwa's disaster thriller film ‘Concrete Utopia’ alongside Lee Byung Hun and Park Seo Joon.

ALSO READ: Son Ho Jun, Heo Sung Tae and Lee Kyu Hyung to chase down a supercar in the new poster for ‘Stella’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which character did you get? Let us know in the comments below.