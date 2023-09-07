'Finding your wallet' or Blood Sweat and Tears: When TXT's Taehyun gave new name to BTS' song

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members are BTS fans and they have proved it time and time again. One of the hilarious moments made by member Taehyun was when he gave a different name to BTS' song Blood, Sweat & Tears and everyone else joined him. Read below to learn more about this funny incident.

TXT' Taehyun named BTS' song as the Finding Your Wallet song

In 2021, TOMORROW X TOGETHER members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai on Jae Jae's MMTG (Civilization Express). The host was introducing some of the songs that were banned from listening during the CSAT exam period. The iconic song Blood Sweat and Tears was also a part of the list. When BTS' song Blood Sweat and Tears started to play, member Taehyun quickly reacted as he recognized it was BTS and said, "Oh It's hyung-nim's song!". He further added, "Isn't that the song that goes like… Oh The 'Finding your wallet' song". The others joined him moving to the steps of the song. He named it "Finding your wallet because of the unique dance steps that were originally performed by their seniors. BTS is known for their amazing dance choreography and performances but no one could have thought about the dance steps in a different way. Fans loved his humor and it became one of the memorable moments where Taehyun became BTS' fanboy, making everyone laugh.

Beomgyu imitating BTS' J-Hope

When the host of the show Jae Jae asked the members about their interaction with BTS, especially when Beomgyu met J-Hope in an elevator. Beomgyu could not help but imitate the way J-Hope greets saying, "Oh!!! BEOMGYU~". Everyone agreed as to how perfect he was for this impression, seeing clips of J-Hope greeting his group members.

TXT's recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to release another collaboration song this year and this time it is with Brazilian singer Anitta. The small snippets of the singers dancing to the song have been all over the internet. The highly anticipated song Back For More featuring is all set to release on September 15 at 1 PM KST. The Back For More (More Edition) which will have the Afrobeat remix of the song with Anitta and the TXT version will be out on September 18.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘OMG this is crazy’ says TXT’s Taehyun as he reacts to BTS’ J-Hope’s upcoming collab with J Cole