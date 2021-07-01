Finger Killer: Kim Woojin’s company 10x Entertainment evidently proves his innocence through new documentary

10x Entertainment released a 5 part mini-documentary on Woojin’s sexual assault allegation claims. Read ahead to know more.

Kim Woojin, former member of Stray Kids, currently preparing for his first solo album, has had his share of scandals and allegations to throw him off the popularity scale and be deemed as problematic. His new agency, 10x Entertainment released a 5 part mini-documentary known as ‘Finger Killer’, where they tackle all parts of the sexual assault allegation claim that went viral on Twitter in September of 2020. Each episode is roughly 5-6 minutes long and jam-packed with information, evidence and quips from the narrator, ‘Blue Bear’, the newest employee of the company.

The series had the feeling of a ‘mockumentary’ with the meme references, little specks of curses and Blue Bear’s anecdotes throughout the documentary. Despite those light-hearted moments, the efforts taken by the company to investigate the allegations and find evidence to counter those tweets was a feat on its own.

The first two episodes were an introduction to Woojin, the allegations, Blue Bear and how they found the origin of the infamous tweet by Person ’TV’ followed by the picture. Due to their CEO being a whiskey aficionado, they were able to follow a trail which eventually led them to the original picture on instagram and even had the picture verified from the real owner himself.

In episodes 3 & 4, the company battles with another scandal- except it's about them! Many netizens came forward and claimed that 10x Entertainment is simply a shell or a fake company. That too, was quickly shut down by the evidence the company presented. Another issue was quickly rearing its ugly head and it was the official statement released by Woojin on Instagram regarding the allegations and his future endeavors. The statement was mistranslated and now the international audience assumed that Woojin had released an apology, which again was vehemently denied by the company.

Episode 5, the last episode, was the last effort that the company had taken to find the original perpetrators and during their investigation, they found some shocking new facts which tied together the entire scandal. They also discussed the efforts they took to bring back Woojin’s Instagram account because according to Instagram (Facebook) policy, convicted sexual offenders are not allowed on the platform. They ended the documentary by declaring that all negative and harmful statements will be dealt with in a legal stance and honestly, other entertainment companies should also follow suit.

