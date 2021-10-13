Finn Wolfhard reveals why Stranger Things Season 4 will be 'really messed up'

Finn Wolfhard aka Mike Wheeler has recently revealed that Stranger Things Season 4 will be ‘really messed up.’ During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the star, 18, told the host that the new season took longer time to film than the cast and crew had expected, and comprised of interesting storylines.

For the unversed, Season 3 left the audience with many questions regarding the supernatural events that the Hawkins kids have been battling. However, it seems like the cast had a hard time filming Season 4 and it has to deal with many important parts that were left unchecked in the previous season. When Fallon asked about the same, Wolfhard revealed the number of days they took to finish off with the shooting for the fourth season. “What I can say is that we just did literally 300 days...we just finished shooting and it was Day 300,” the actor revealed.

Speaking of the Dufner Brothers, co-creators and executive producers of the show, Wolfhard expressed his gratitude towards them stating that he is “glad” that they “still care” about their series. "Yeah. Like, I'm so glad they still care, 'cause, you know, if a show runs for that long, the creators stop caring. They cash in. And they really still care. The show is going to be really messed up this season,” he noted.

While the actor didn't reveal anything else about the iconic series, fans hope that they get to witness the action-packed sequences soon enough. What do you think about the upcoming season of Stranger Things? Tell us in the comments below.

