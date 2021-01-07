  1. Home
Fire breaks out on the sets of Kingdom: Ashin of the North; Nine firetrucks arrived to extinguish the flames

There was a fire on the sets of Kingdom: Ashin of the North today. While the fire was brought under control, a portion of the castle was impacted.
A piece of unfortunate news comes from the sets of Kingdom: Ashin of the North. It has been reported that a fire broke out on the sets of the drama's shoot. AllKPop reports that the fire broke out on January 7. The incident took place at 1:42 PM KST. The shoot was taking place in a castle on the 'Gaeun Open Set' in North Gyeongsang Province. While there are no casualties reported, it has been revealed that the fire was doused out in an hour's time. 

The report also revealed that nine firetrucks were called on the sets to bring the situation under control. The fire was reportedly caused after a staff member attempted to melt snow using a torch lamp. The situation escalated after the material of the castle's outer walls caught on fire and led to wood coming in contact with the fire. Soompi reveals has been revealed a part of the castle was destroyed in the process. 

A source from 'Kingdom' revealed, "The fire broke out during the process of melting the snow, and no one was injured. We've resumed filming after a thorough inspection of the set. Moving forward, we'll do everything we can to ensure safety on set."

For the unversed, Kingdom: Ashin of the North one-episode special followed 'Kingdom' season 2. The Kingdom: Ashin of the North began filming last August. The bonus special stars Jun Ji Hyun and Park Byung Eun. Fans will be treated to the special episode sometime this year. 

