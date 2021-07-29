In a first, complaint filed against Anurag Kashyap's short film in Ghost Stories.

The Indian OTT space for the longest time did not have a censor board-like committee. However, things changed early this year when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulated the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. Under this, India's streaming platforms were told to establish a mechanism in place to address grievances and issues raised by viewers.

It has been a few months since this came into effect and this week on Tuesday, Netflix India received its first complaint. According to a report in Mid-Day, Netflix India received a complaint against Anurag Kashyap’s short film in the 2020 anthology, Ghost Stories. Anurag's short featured Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala and the scene which caused a complaint involved the character devouring the foetus from her miscarriage. T

The complaint read, "The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages.”

The report revealed that viewer complaints have to be registered within 24 hours and resolved at the earliest. The complaint is now registered with Netflix’s Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO). A Netflix spokesperson informed the portal, "As this was a partner-managed production (RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment), we reached out to the production company to share the complaint."

Ghost Stories released in January 2020 and included four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Aaliyah Kashyap on MeToo allegations against father Anurag Kashyap: Misrepresentation of his character bothers