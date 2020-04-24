In a first, Indian film Yeh Ballet finds a spot on Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' recommendation list

Yeh Ballet has been produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur's Kapur Films and has become the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Netflix film Yeh Ballet, which premiered on the streaming platform in February 2020, seems to have got approval of the top bosses. In a first, an Indian film has been recommended by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Directed by Sooni Taraporevala, who is known for writing famed projects like Salaam Bombay and The Namesake, Yeh Ballet revolves around two Mumbai teens who want to pursue dance but face rejection from society for their choices. The film was recommended by Hastings during a Netflix Earnings Call.

In the video, Hastings was asked what are his favourite shows or his current watch. To this, the CEO of Netflix said, "Unorthodox and Black AF are also my picks. But an obscure little one is an Indian film 'Yeh Ballet'. This is just a great little film with some street dancers of Mumbai trying to make it into the world of ballet."

Check out the video below:

Amid the many shows of films on Netflix, Yeh Ballet is one good watch. The film has been produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur's Kapur Films, and has become the first Indian film to be recommended by Hastings. The film features newcomers Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose in the lead roles. It also stars Jim Sarbh, Gully Boy actor Vijay Maurya, Heeba Shah, Julian Sands and Kalyanee Mulay.

