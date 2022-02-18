The First Lady Trailer: Upcoming series captures the legacy of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford & Michelle Obama

The official trailer for The First Lady, a forthcoming anthology series that retells the history of American leadership through the perspective of the woman in the White House, has been released by Showtime.

The 10-part series, starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, will examine pivotal periods in American history through the perspective of some of the country's most notable First Ladies. The trailer travels through time to depict the difficulty of First Ladies as they balance public expectations and their desire to take control of their own lives. While the public observes a First Lady's behaviours and uses them to assess the quality of her President husband, these ladies are still human beings with hopes and goals. The anthology series on Showtime will look at how each of them coped with the pressures of being married to some of the world's most prominent men.

Check out the trailer below:

Although each First Lady featured in the show came from a distinct societal environment that defined what was expected of a woman, the teaser emphasises how Obama, Ford, and Roosevelt all had to battle to be heard and do what they believed was best for the country. That is, although each First Lady had distinct challenges, they are all equal in the way they advocated for women's rights and left their stamp on history by being so much more than a president's wife.

The First Lady premieres on Sunday, April 17 on Showtime.

